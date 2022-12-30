Mount Pleasant man to stand trial for allegedly stabbing brother

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mount Pleasant man will face a trial, accused of stabbing his brother after an argument last month.
Court records show Vandale Greene was bound over for trial.
He's accused of stabbing his brother at the Jamestown Apartments in the city of Mount Pleasant on the night of Nov. 19. Troopers say the brother was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Greene faces an attempted murder charge, along with two weapons charges. He faces up to life in prison with the possibility of parole if he is convicted.