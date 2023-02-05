 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 26 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 37 knots expected.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS... the strong winds will cause hazardous conditions on
the mostly ice covered waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

MSP finds multiple weapons in vehicle during traffic stop

  • Updated
  • 0
MSP confiscate several weapons during traffic stop

Guns were confiscated by troopers after a vehicle was pulled over for an expired registration.

FLINT, Mich.  (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers confiscated several weapons during a traffic stop in Flint.

Troopers stopped a car around 6 p.m. Friday evening in the area of Mason and Taylor streets for an expired registration. After approaching the vehicle, troopers observed multiple firearms in plain view.  

Police say the 20-year-old male driver was in possession of a Draco-style pistol and a 22-year-old passenger, who is on probation, had two handguns and an AR-style pistol.

Neither had a concealed pistol license and were arrested and lodged at the Flint City and Genesee County jail. A third passenger, who had a valid CPL, was released.

