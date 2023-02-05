MSP finds multiple weapons in vehicle during traffic stop

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers confiscated several weapons during a traffic stop in Flint.
Troopers stopped a car around 6 p.m. Friday evening in the area of Mason and Taylor streets for an expired registration. After approaching the vehicle, troopers observed multiple firearms in plain view.
Police say the 20-year-old male driver was in possession of a Draco-style pistol and a 22-year-old passenger, who is on probation, had two handguns and an AR-style pistol.
Neither had a concealed pistol license and were arrested and lodged at the Flint City and Genesee County jail. A third passenger, who had a valid CPL, was released.