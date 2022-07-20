MSP helicopter tracks down suspects attempting to flee on foot

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police helicopter has tracked down two suspects who police say fled from Genesee County Sheriff's earlier that day.
On Tuesday night at 10:30pm, Michigan State Police Troopers say they spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle that had fled from Genesee County Sheriff Deputies earlier in the evening.
Reports show that the deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects fled east bound on I-69, with no lights on and no license plate.
It is reported that authorities did not chase the suspects, but MSP Chopper, Trooper 3, was in the air and tracked them.
The suspects drove into Burton with the MSP Chopper continuing surveillance. The two suspects then dumped the car on Farner Drive in Burton and fled on foot with police pursuing.
The 16-yr-old male passenger was apprehended and later released to his parents.
Reports say that the 18-year-old driver fled into a wooded area. He was then caught coming out of the woods and has been jailed.
No injuries have been reported and charges are unknown at this point.
