MSP helicopter tracks down suspects attempting to flee on foot

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
477 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MICHIGAN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN

BAY                   GENESEE               HURON
LAPEER                LENAWEE               LIVINGSTON
MACOMB                MIDLAND               MONROE
OAKLAND               SAGINAW               SANILAC
SHIAWASSEE            ST. CLAIR             TUSCOLA
WASHTENAW             WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADRIAN, ALMONT, ANN ARBOR, BAD AXE,
BAY CITY, BRIGHTON, BROWN CITY, CANTON, CARO, CASEVILLE,
CASS CITY, CROSWELL, DEARBORN, DECKERVILLE, DURAND, FERNDALE,
FLINT, FOWLERVILLE, HARBOR BEACH, HOWELL, IMLAY CITY,
LAMBERTVILLE, LAPEER, LEXINGTON, LINCOLN PARK, LIVONIA, MARLETTE,
MARYSVILLE, MAYVILLE, MIDLAND, MILLINGTON, MONROE, NOVI, OWOSSO,
PIGEON, PONTIAC, PORT HURON, REDFORD, REESE, ROYAL OAK, SAGINAW,
SANDUSKY, SEBEWAING, SOUTHFIELD, ST. CLAIR SHORES,
STERLING HEIGHTS, TAYLOR, TEMPERANCE, TROY, UBLY, VASSAR, WARREN,
WATERFORD, AND WESTLAND.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southern Tuscola County in southeastern Michigan...
Northern Lapeer County in southeastern Michigan...
Northern Genesee County in southeastern Michigan...

* Until 300 PM EDT.

* At 158 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Flushing,
moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
Clio, Mount Morris and Crossroads Village around 205 PM EDT.
Otisville around 220 PM EDT.
Millington and Otter Lake around 225 PM EDT.
Columbiaville around 230 PM EDT.
Mayville around 240 PM EDT.
North Branch and Clifford around 250 PM EDT.
Kingston around 255 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include East
Dayton, Burnside, Wilmot, Thetford Township, Kings Mill, Silverwood,
Genesee and Fostoria.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MSP helicopter tracks down suspects attempting to flee on foot

Police lights

Police lights

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police helicopter has tracked down two suspects who police say fled from Genesee County Sheriff's earlier that day. 

On Tuesday night at 10:30pm, Michigan State Police Troopers say they spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle that had fled from Genesee County Sheriff Deputies earlier in the evening.

Reports show that the deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects fled east bound on I-69, with no lights on and no license plate.

It is reported that authorities did not chase the suspects, but MSP Chopper, Trooper 3, was in the air and tracked them.

The suspects drove into Burton with the MSP Chopper continuing surveillance. The two suspects then dumped the car on Farner Drive in Burton and fled on foot with police pursuing.

The 16-yr-old male passenger was apprehended and later released to his parents. 

Reports say that the 18-year-old driver fled into a wooded area. He was then caught coming out of the woods and has been jailed.

No injuries have been reported and charges are unknown at this point.

