MSP investigating Ogemaw County stolen vehicle

MSP Bay Region Twitter

OGEMAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a stolen vehicle theft that happened in the early hours of Sunday, June 12 just after 1:00 a.m. in Ogemaw Township. 

Police say that two suspects stole a vehicle in the 3000 block of Maes Road.

The suspects were captured on surveillance cameras entering unlocked vehicles in the area and stealing items. 

The stolen vehicle was later recovered in the West Branch area. 

The situation is under investigation and authorities say that the suspects are believed to be potentially armed and should not be confronted.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the MSP West Branch Post at (989)345-0956, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

