MSU Department of Police and Public Safety's recent mass shooting updates

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Public Safety releases new details about how the deadly shooting on MSU's campus unfolded last month.
The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety shared several updates on the Feb. 13 shooting.
Updates regarding upcoming safety measures, the number of 9-1-1 calls that were made on the night of Feb. 13 and of those updates; a handwritten letter written by the suspect.
"For us, February 13th is a day that we'll never forget," said Marlon Lynch, Chief of Police and Vice President of Public Safety.
Marlon Lynch Chief of Police and Vice President of Public Safety says that MSU's East Lansing campus is approximately 5200 acres with 50,000 students and of that number, 19,000 resides on campus - one of the largest resident hall systems in the United States.
"The magnitude of our campus is a lot," Chief Lynch said. "The immediate response of our officers, they did exactly what they needed to do and what they were trained to do."
Between the hours of 8 p.m.-1 a.m. from Feb. 13 - Feb. 14, Ingham County 9-1-1 received 2,100 phone calls, with 1,450 being 9-1-1 calls - which is an equivalent of 2.5 days worth of calls for this dispatch center - all within a 5hr period.
"Almost 50 law enforcement agencies responded and almost 30 fire and EMS," said Chief Lynch. "We can definitely say the response was appropriate for what we encountered, we can say that technology did aid us in identifying and communicating."
Chief Lynch goes on to say that the tragic incident that occurred on the campus of MSU was a lesson learned.
"But we can also learn from what happened - the use of technology is extremely important," he said.
Starting next month, a variety of further safety measures will be put in place such as real time and accessible video footage for law enforcement, classroom safety additions, active shooter training, and strict Spartan ID card access for all buildings.
"In the evening, buildings will close at 6 p.m. and will only be available to those with a Spartan ID card and will reopen the following morning at 7:30 a.m. Monday - Friday," Chief Lynch said. "On Saturday and Sunday all of those buildings are secured 24hrs a day."
Authorities say there has been no evidence of others involved with suspect Anthony McRae.
A family member of one of the injured, Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez, gave an update saying that she is continuing to improve in physical and occupational therapy.