Mt. Morris man accused of setting the house fire that killed a dog

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - A 42-year-old man from Mt. Morris is facing arson and animal cruelty charges after he allegedly set a house on fire, leading to the death of a dog inside.

The fire was reported around 10:50 p.m. Aug. 22 in the 600 block of Roosevelt Avenue near Saginaw Street. The first arriving police and fire crews found the house engulfed in flames and neighbors reported someone may be trapped inside with a dog.

After firefighters from Mt. Morris and surrounding fire departments knocked down most of the flames from outside, they conducted a search of the house. They found the body of a dog, but nobody else was inside.

Witnesses provided Mt. Morris police officers with the description of a man who was on the scene when the fire started, but left before emergency crews arrived. Investigators found a man matching the description nearby.

The Mt. Morris City Police Department says evidence collected from the suspect linked him to the house fire. Police arrested 42-year-old Jeffrey Lamont Glenn.

He was arraigned Friday in Genesee County District Court on charges of second-degree arson and third-degree torturing or killing an animal.

Anyone with information on the Aug. 22 fire should call the Mt. Morris City Police Department at 810-686-4400.