Mt. Morris Township woman convicted of stabbing boyfriend to death

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County jury convicted a 27-year-old Mt. Morris Township woman of murder for the 2020 stabbing death of her boyfriend.
Myaja Shabree Simpson was convicted of second-degree murder on Wednesday for the stabbing death of 29-year-old David Scott Jr. on the evening of Oct. 24, 2020. She faces up to life in prison at sentencing in April.
Investigators say Scott crashed in the area of Princeton Avenue and Fairhaven Street in the Beecher area around 11 p.m. that evening. Witnesses found him bleeding heavily and gasping for air.
Scott was pronounced dead from a single stab wound to his chest soon after police arrived. His brother showed up at the scene and directed investigators to Scott's residence nearby.
Police found a trail of blood on the steps inside Scott's house leading to the basement apartment. Inside, detectives located Simpson with a large amount of blood and a garbage bag that contained a steak knife.
A crime lab analysis of evidence uncovered DNA evidence linking Simpson to Scott's death, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.
"As with most cases we try, there were challenges to overcome. But in the end, we were able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant killed her boyfriend by stabbing him to death," Leyton said. said Prosecutor Leyton after the jury came back with its verdict.
Simpson is scheduled to appear in court again on April 3 for sentencing before Judge Celeste Bell.