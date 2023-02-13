'Multiple reported injuries' after shootings at, near Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State University is warning students and staff to shelter in place with an active shooter on the loose Monday evening.
Police were investigating multiple shooting scenes on and near campus and were "still receiving multiple calls of an active shooter on campus" at 10 p.m.
An alert from MSU Police and Public Safety sent at about 8:40 p.m. says the shots were fired in Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. It asked students and staff to secure-in-place immediately.
MSU officials say the shooting happened inside Berkey Hall just after 8:15 p.m. Monday. There was no immediate word on how many people were injured or how badly, as police continued working to secure the scene.
Investigators believe the suspect ran away on foot after that shooting and went to the IM East gym, which is located next to the Wharton Center on MSU's East Lansing campus.
Around 9:30 p.m., MSU police reported a second shooting at the IM East gym with "multiple reported injuries" on that scene. Police were securing the IM East scene by 9:40 p.m.
MSU police did not say where other reports of shootings around the campus were located.
Law enforcement believes only one male shooter is responsible for all of the incidents Monday evening. Police did not immediately release a description of the suspect or a last known direction of travel after the IM East shooting.
Several law enforcement agencies were swarming the area to search for the shooter -- led by MSU police and Michigan State Police.
Michigan State Police asked friends and relatives of MSU students or staff to avoid coming to campus while an active crime scene investigation was under way. They say the situation is "far too dangerous" with "this armed suspect ... moving in the area."
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was briefed about the shootings on Monday evening. She called on Michiganders to "wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight."