Munerlyn family celebrates life sentences in Family Dollar mask murder case

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Just shy of three years later, the three people responsible for the death of Family Dollar security guard Calvin Munerlyn have been sentenced.
The shooting of Flint Family Dollar security guard Calvin Munerlyn while he enforced mask orders made headlines early in the pandemic. It was one of the first violent incidents in the country sparked by pandemic safety measures.
"It was such a relief. I'm so glad they're gone. I'm glad they can't do this to nobody else and I hope they rot in prison," said Munerlyn's partner, Latryna Sims, after finally receiving closure.
In her victim statement, Sims expressed anger at Larry and Sharmel Teague, as well as Ramonyea Bishop, for labeling Munerlyn as a bully during the trial.
She also expressed pity for Bishop, saying his mother should never have gotten him involved. But even then, she had to hold back her anger.
"I really had to compose myself and realize I was in a courtroom. Because what I wanted to say I really couldn't say," Sims said.
All three defendants maintained their innocence during sentencing.
While Ramonyea apologized for pulling the trigger, he also said that it was "God's will" that the incident played out the way it did.
"And then to say it was God's will? Well, I guess it was God's will for you to go to prison for the rest of your life, too," said Sims angrily.
During proceedings, Larry Teague was removed from the court for disruptive behavior and was absent for his own sentencing. All three received a mandatory sentence of life in prison without chance of parole, with additional years for weapons charges.
Calvin's uncle, Ramon Munerlyn, said it's given everyone a feeling of peace.
"I won't feel bad for them," he said. "To be honest, I'm glad. I'm glad because my family and us -- we can move forward now. It's never gonna be the same, but we can move forward."
Larry and Ramonyea will begin their sentences at the Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center in Jackson while Sharmel will serve her sentence at the Huron Valley Women's Correctional Facility in Ypsilanti.
When asked what comes next, Munerlyn's family said they're planning a "Justice Served" dinner.