Murder suspects wanted in Kansas caught in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police in Saginaw arrested a man and woman wanted for the murder of an elderly couple in Kansas.
The Junction City Police Department in Kansas responded to a residence on First Street to check on the well-being of 80-year-old Roland Krissman and 75-year-old Valerie Krissman around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
Officers found the bodies of both victims and launched a homicide investigation. Police did not disclose how the couple died or a possible motive in the case, but autopsies will be scheduled soon.
Kansas investigators found evidence leading to a 33-year-old man and 29-year-old woman. They were named in arrest warrants issued on Sunday.
Junction City police contacted Michigan State Police to ask for help finding the suspects, who had known ties to the Saginaw area.
Both suspects, who live in Junction City, are charged in Kansas with two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of theft.
Troopers in Saginaw found a stolen vehicle linked to the murders and impounded it. Michigan State Police arrested both suspects and brought them to the Saginaw County Jail.
The suspects were awaiting extradition proceedings in Saginaw County courts on Monday before they are sent back to Kansas.