Mystery continues in Bridgeport 7 years after murder of Darrel Volway

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mid-Michigan man's family, friends and neighbors are hoping someone comes forward with new information in a 7-year-old murder mystery.
The body of Darrel Volway's body was found outside his Bridgeport Township home on May 25, 2016. Seven years later, there have been no arrests in the case.
Police consider it a cold case now with very few leads and very little evidence connecting them to Volway's killer. But his sister and people that knew him are hoping someone with a tip will call police after all these years.
"One day he is walking around next door and the next he is gone," said Shana Ray, who lived across the street from Volway.
That's what happened to the 43-year-old outdoor enthusiast. He was a fixture in his Bridgeport Township neighborhood and then he was shot to death. His mother found his body on his back porch.
Police believe he was shot at another location and his body somehow ended up here. Ray said the neighborhood was busy as the Memorial Day holiday approached.
"Sounded like fireworks. There was a dark SUV that was over there," she said.
People have been questioned, but there have been no arrests seven years later.
"Things are hard. He would have had a grandbaby. Not being able to see him walk his daughter down the aisle just a few weeks ago," said Kelly Volway, Darrel's sister.
She is still hoping for justice one day.
"But knowing someone is out there, walking around that they did this, it's just hard every day," Kelly Volway said.
Even the few tips that have come in cause frustration.
"Unfortunately, they are not good tips. They are tips that people are mad at someone else and turn them in," Volway said.
James Ray knew Darrel Volway as a fun loving, caring guy who always had a smile on his face. Ray doesn't know anyone that would have hurt Volway and is surprised like everyone else that seven years have gone by with no arrest.
"He was a great guy, someone should step up and say something about it, his daughter misses him, everyone misses him," James Ray said.
Anyone with information on Darrel Volway's killer should call Michigan State Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL. A reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest.