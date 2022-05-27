Neighbors evacuated during armed standoff in Gratiot County

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Neighbors were forced from their homes while police negotiated a peaceful surrender to a standoff in Gratiot County on Thursday.
The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says the incident started with reports of an intoxicated man threatening a woman with a knife and a gun at a home in the 1600 block of East McGregor Road.
The woman and another man fled the residence before police arrived. Police say 59-year-old Michael Wittig remained inside and police were concerned that he possibly was still armed.
Deputies tried to negotiate with Wittig to come outside unarmed, but he remained in the house. The sheriff's office eventually called for a Michigan State Police Emergency Response Team, which took over negotiations with Wittig.
Neighbors on both sides of the home on McGregor Road were evacuated as a precaution while Wittig remained indoors. They were allowed to return home Thursday evening.
He eventually came outside and authorities arrested him without further incident. Police did not report any serious injuries from the incident.
Wittig was arraigned on five counts of felonious assault, one count of assault by strangulation and three firearms charges. He remained in the Gratiot County Jail on $500,000 bond on Friday.