Nephew accused of shooting uncle at Kings Lane Apartments in Burton

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A 62-year-old man died Thursday evening after police say his nephew shot him at Kings Lane Apartments in Burton.
The Burton Police Department found Ware Lee Lane Jr. dead of a gunshot wound to his chest around 6:05 p.m. inside an apartment in the complex off Hemphill Road just east of Fenton Road.
Police determined that Lane's 30-year-old nephew was a suspect in the shooting. He fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Impala before investigators arrived.
Authorities located the suspect around 8:45 p.m. walking in the area of Fenton Road and Ossington Avenue in Flint. Police arrested him and brought him to the Genesee County Jail to await formal charges.
The suspect was not identified because he hadn't been arraigned by Friday morning.
Anyone with additional information about the shooting should call the Burton Police Department at 810-742-2542 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.