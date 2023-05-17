New charges pending against former Genesee County clerk

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - New legal trouble is brewing for former Genesee County Clerk John Gleason.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson scheduled a press conference for Wednesday afternoon to discuss a 10-count warrant filed against Gleason in court.

Swanson did not outline any of the charges or allegations against Gleason ahead of the press conference.

In an unrelated case, Gleason pleaded guilty last fall to performing a marriage outside his jurisdiction. He resigned as Genesee County's clerk/register of deeds and agreed never to seek elected office again as part of a plea deal.

Gleason was accused of performing a marriage in Shiawassee County and then pressuring employees in the Genesee County Clerk's Office to backdate an application and license that would make the ceremony legal.

Domonique Clemons was appointed Genesee County's clerk/register of deeds in December after Gleason submitted his resignation in October.