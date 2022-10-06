New details on East Tawas city councilman's alleged plot to have two people killed

EAST TAWAS, Mich. (WJRT) - An East Tawas city councilman and a business owner is accused of trying to hire a man to kill two people.

Police say 65-year-old Michael Mooney was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of solicitation of murder and is free on bond.

Michigan State Police began the investigation when a man contacted police last year, claiming that Mooney had offered him money to kill a woman and her son.

According to court documents, Mooney was in charge of a deceased man's estate. When a son of the deceased man came to Mooney inquiring about a possible inheritance, Mooney had a request of his own.

Mooney, who also owns the Ben Franklin store in East Tawas, is accused of wanting a man to kill an Oscoda Township woman and her son.

In a statement in support of a complaint for a warrant, Michigan State Police claim Mooney was in charge of the estate of Donald Clark Sr., who had passed away.

A man claiming to be Clark's son, Daniel Blackhawk, asked Mooney about a possible dowry that Clark left for Blackhawk.

The complaint says Mooney said he couldn't help at first, but then Mooney allegedly told Blackhawk if he killed Clark's widow and their son, Donald Clark Jr., he would make sure Blackhawk would get the $300,000 entitled to him, and an extra $100,000.

The complaint says Blackhawk went to police after Mooney brought the offer up a second time in a phone call.

In June of 2021, state police worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and set up what was called a phone trap. Police say Mooney confirmed his offer in a phone call with Blackhawk, who lives in Georgia.

Investigators believe Mooney would have financially benefited had in fact the murder for hire been carried out.

Mooney declined to comment on the charges against him Thursday. Donald Clark Jr., who is one of the people Mooney is accused of wanting to have killed, died of natural causes during the investigation.