New details released in the death of Jessica Gomez, who was shot last week in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - New details tonight on a deadly shooting in Saginaw, as we have learned the woman who was killed was pregnant.
It was the second time in a five day span in the city where a pregnant woman was killed in a shooting. The baby survived in first shooting.
The family of Jessica Gomez says her unborn baby did not survive Thursday's shooting on Bond Street.
A family member tells us the 27-year-old Gomez of Saginaw Township was driving a friend to a store here on Bond Street on Saginaw's west side Thursday afternoon.
It's believed gunshots came from another vehicle, killing Gomez and injuring her 23-yearold female friend.
A man who was also in the vehicle being driven by Gomez got out of the car and ran off.
The Saginaw Major Crimes Unit has released aphoto of the suspect's vehicle. It was eventually found Thursday night in the city, after it had been set on fire.
Jessica Gomez's family confirms that Gomez, a mother of two young children, was six months pregnant, however the unborn baby boy did not survive.
Gomez's death took place five days after 24-year-old Laura Buendia was shot and killed following a family barbecue at a home on the city's east side last Sunday.
Laura was 29 weeks pregnant and her baby Rosalina was delivered.
Buendia's cousin, Rafael Campos and her nephew, Mariano Escareno also died in that shooting. Two men are hospitalized with gunshot wounds in the same shooting, which family members say was over a family dispute.
Saginaw Police are looking for help in connection with a third fatal shooting incident in the city last week.
They are trying to identify the vehicle and the person wearing yellow seen in this photo, shooting a handgun at a home in the area of Marquette and Maple on Thursday afternoon, where 75-year-old Phillip Lipscomb was shot and killed.
Police believe the person and others in the vehicle had targeted a home in that area, but Lipscomb was not their intended target.
Following all that gun violence last week, there was a gun drop off event held at two locations in Saginaw and one in Buena Vista on Saturday.
Seven guns in all were dropped off.