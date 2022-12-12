New mural of Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha defaced on Flint building

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A mural painted earlier this year in honor of a Flint pediatrician has been defaced.
The mural of Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha was painted onto the side of a building at the intersection of Flushing Road and Stevenson Street just west of downtown Flint.
It appears the mural was vandalized with red paint sometime last week.
The muralist, who created the artwork last summer, said he hopes to redo his work, but he will need supplies and warmer weather to finish it.
The Flint Police Department is not investigating the vandalism because a spokesman said nobody has filed a criminal complaint.