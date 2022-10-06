 Skip to main content
No arrests 24 hours after man shot and killed north of Birch Run

  • Updated
  • 0
Michigan State Police vehicle. WLUC KP

Michigan State Police vehicle.

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 35-year-old man shot and killed at a rural residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police say Nolan S. Haymon was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting around 10:05 a.m. on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township.

Authorities detained a 30-year-old woman for questioning on Wednesday, but Michigan State Police say she was released from custody while the investigation continues. No criminal charges have been announced in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Michigan State Police at 989-425-2150.

