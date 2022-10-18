No decision after first day of testimony in Latunski murder hearing

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly a month after admitting he brutally murdered a Swartz Creek man, Mark Latunski was back in court for a degree hearing.
Testimony took place in Shiawassee County Circuit Court for most of Tuesday about the December 2019 murder of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon. The hearing adjourned Tuesday evening with no decision.
Testimony from Michigan State Police Det. Sgt. James Moore will continue in court Wednesday morning.
The court has not decided whether to convict the 52-year-old Latunski with first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter.
Latunski met Bacon on a dating app in December 2019. They met in person on Christmas Eve of 2019 and apparently went back to Latunski's home on Tyrrell Road in Shiawassee County's Bennington Township.
When Bacon failed to show up at his family's house for Christmas breakfast, they filed a missing persons report. An investigation led police to Latunski's home, where they discovered Bacon's body partially mutilated in the basement.
Latunski admitted to killing Bacon last month by pleading guilty to one count of open murder. The court has to change the open murder charge to either first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter.
The outcome will determine Latunski's prison sentence.
A first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole. Second-degree murder is punishable by up to life in prison with the opportunity to seek parole.
Manslaughter carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years in Michigan.