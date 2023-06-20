 Skip to main content
No one was hurt following police chase Tuesday morning in Flint

  • Updated
  • 0

A suspect has been arrested following a police chase on the city's eastside Tuesday morning.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Police were involved in a chase on the city's east side Tuesday morning.

The chase ended in a crash on Lippincott Boulevard.

The chase began after officers responded to a domestic call at Midway Square Townhomes around 4 a.m.

Police say that the suspect started a fire there, but left before police arrived.

Officers later got calls that the suspect returned and started another fire.

Police say that they saw the suspect leaving the scene, and that is when the chase began.

Police say the chase ended when the vehicle drove off the roadway and crashed into a utility pole.

The suspect was arrested, and they face charges of arson, domestic assault and running from the police.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

Flint Police say that no one was hurt.

