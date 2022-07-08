Northern Michigan man accused of allowing children to smoke nicotine and marijuana

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Northern Michigan man is facing child abuse charges after he allegedly allowed his children to smoke nicotine and marijuana for two years.
Michigan State Police launched an investigation into 48-year-old David Glenn Mauldin from Brutus in Cheboygan County last February after receiving information from Michigan Children's Protective Services.
Mauldin's underage children allegedly told investigators that he had been giving them marijuana and nicotine vapes since sometime in 2020.
Michigan State Police sent reports to the Cheboygan County Prosecutor’s Office, which issued a warrant for Mauldin's arrest in June. He was taken into custody at his place of employment on Tuesday.
Mauldin was arraigned in Cheboygan-Antrim County District Court this week on four counts of delivery of marijuana to a minor, four counts of fourth-degree child abuse and two counts of furnishing tobacco products to a minor.
He was given a $10,000 cash bond while awaiting his next court appearance on July 22.