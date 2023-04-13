Northern Michigan man accused of shooting at police, leading to standoff

MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A traffic stop in Northern Michigan led to a short chase, gunshots fired at police and a standoff in Montmorency County early Thursday.
Michigan State Police say a Montmorency County sheriff deputy attempted to pull over a 56-year-old Lewiston man, who sped off and led police on a short chase.
The suspect's vehicle became disabled after a short distance and he ran off on foot. Michigan State Police say the suspect fired several gunshots at the Montmorency County sheriff deputy during the foot pursuit.
No injuries were reported from the gunfire.
Additional law enforcement resources responded from other counties, including a Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team and a helicopter.
Investigators tracked the suspect to a residence on County Road 491. Police surrounded the residence and started negotiating with the suspect. He eventually surrendered peacefully around 7:20 a.m.
Johannesburg-Lewiston Area Schools closed on Thursday as a precautionary measure while the standoff continued into the morning hours. Police will continue investigating the incident.