Northern Michigan man crashes stolen vehicle through garage door

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Northern Michigan man after he allegedly drove a stolen vehicle the wrong way on I-75, ran off on foot, stole another vehicle and ran away from officers last week.
Michigan State Police say the suspect crashed the second stolen vehicle through the garage door of a residence to get away.
The incident started around 5:35 p.m. when Michigan State Police from the Gaylord Post received reports of an SUV driving the wrong way on I-75 near Old State Road in Otsego County.
Troopers found a 2007 Toyota parked on the shoulder of the southbound lanes facing the wrong direction. The driver had run off on foot and 911 dispatcher received reports that he ran across the freeway heading west on foot.
Police searched the area, but could not locate the man.
Later that evening, police received reports of a man who stole a vehicle from a residence nearby. The homeowner said someone got into his garage, got in his 2014 Jeep Cherokee and crashed through the garage door to get away.
Investigators believe the vehicle theft suspect was the same man who left the stolen Toyota on I-75 earlier.
Police found the stolen Jeep parked nearby on Old 27 Highway near Marlette Road. The SUV was parked and the engine was still running, but the suspect had run away on foot again before police arrived.
Moments later, a resident called 911 to report seeing a man running through their backyard into a wooded area. A Gaylord police officer allegedly saw the man, who took off running with the officer in pursuit.
Troopers joined the foot chase near a lake. Michigan State Police say the suspect brandished a knife at officers, who ordered him to put it down. He complied and was arrested without further incident.
The suspect was identified as a 39-year-old man from Alanson. He was taken to the Otsego County Jail while awaiting arraignment.