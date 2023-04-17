Northern Michigan man facing attempted murder of deputy charge

MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Northern Michigan man is facing an attempted murder charge after he was accused of shooting at a sheriff deputy last week.

Michigan State Police say 56-year-old Keith Kelly Howard of Lewiston fled when a Montmorency County sheriff deputy attempted to pull him over early Thursday. Howard led the deputy on a short chase before his vehicle was disabled.

Howard then took off running and allegedly fired several gunshots toward the sheriff deputy who was chasing him. None of the shots hit the deputy and no injuries were reported from the incident.

Additional law enforcement resources responded from other counties, including a Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team and a helicopter.

Investigators tracked Howard to a residence on County Road 491. Police surrounded the residence and started negotiating with him and he eventually surrendered peacefully around 7:20 a.m.

Howard was arraigned Monday in Montmorency County District Court on the following charges:

Assault with intent to murder.

Felon in possession of a firearm.

Using a firearm to commit a felony.

Flee and eluding police.

Howard remained in jail after arraignment Monday on $500,000 bond while awaiting his next court hearing on May 5.