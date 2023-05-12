Northern Michigan man wanted in Saginaw accused of making threats

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Northern Michigan man is accused of lashing out with a series of threatening 911 calls after learning he was named in an arrest warrant from Saginaw County.
The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced charges of threatening terrorism and malicious use of a telecommunications device against 37-year-old Gregory Simms of Atlanta in Montmorency County.
Prosecutors say Simms called 911 three times and reached the Montmorency County dispatch center after learning about the warrant for his arrest in Saginaw County. The attorney general's office did not say what the warrant charges Simms with.
Simms allegedly told dispatchers that he would send any "pigs" who attempted to arrest him "back in body bags." He allegedly identified himself in two of the three 911 calls.
"Threats to public service workers, the hearts of our communities, require serious charges," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "Our 9-1-1 centers are designed to respond to life-threatening emergencies, not intimidation from the citizens they serve."
Simms remained in jail Friday on $250,000 bond after a judge deemed him a flight risk and danger to the community. He is awaiting further court proceedings on May 12 and 17.