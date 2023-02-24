Northern Michigan man's fraud report leads to his child porn arrest

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Northern Michigan man's report of credit card fraud led to an investigation that ended with his arrest on child pornography charges.
Michigan State Police say 49-year-old Ansen William Evans of South Boardman is charged with one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.
Police launched the investigation in December, when Evans filed a report of possible credit card fraud with Michigan State Police. He claimed a person he met on a dating website tried to make purchases using his credit card number.
Investigators say they discovered that the person Evans was conversing with online actually was an underage child. So the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit obtained a search warrant for his electronic devices.
Investigators allegedly found 208 files of child sexually abusive material on Evans' cell phone, including some depicting children as young as 3 years old engaging in sexual acts.
The Kalkaska County Prosecutor's Office filed the child pornography charge against Evans on Feb. 16 and he turned himself in to authorities the following day. He remained in the Kalkaska County Jail on $100,000 bond.