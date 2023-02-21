Oakland County hit-and-run sends sign crashing through windshield

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a vehicle that hit a road sign Tuesday morning and sent it flying into a passing motorist near Lake Orion.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the suspect vehicle was driving north on M-24 near Waldon Road around 7:45 a.m., when it veered into the median. The unknown vehicle hit a road sign and sent it flying.
The sign crashed through the windshield of a Volkswagen Passat, which a 31-year-old man from Lake Orion was driving south on M-24. The Passat then went off the road and crashed into a tree.
An Orion Township Fire Department ambulance rushed the 31-year-old to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition on Tuesday afternoon.
The sheriff's office was looking for the northbound vehicle that hit the sign. A description of the hit-and-run vehicle and its was not available.
Anyone with information about the crash should call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4950.