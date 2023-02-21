 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to three tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop early Wednesday
afternoon and change to sleet and freezing rain by early
evening. Sleet and freezing rain will then continue during the
evening before tapering off Wednesday night. Significant icing
is expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Oakland County hit-and-run sends sign crashing through windshield

  • Updated
  • 0
Oakland County Sheriff's Office1

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a vehicle that hit a road sign Tuesday morning and sent it flying into a passing motorist near Lake Orion.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the suspect vehicle was driving north on M-24 near Waldon Road around 7:45 a.m., when it veered into the median. The unknown vehicle hit a road sign and sent it flying.

The sign crashed through the windshield of a Volkswagen Passat, which a 31-year-old man from Lake Orion was driving south on M-24. The Passat then went off the road and crashed into a tree.

An Orion Township Fire Department ambulance rushed the 31-year-old to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition on Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office was looking for the northbound vehicle that hit the sign. A description of the hit-and-run vehicle and its was not available.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4950.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you