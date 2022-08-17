Oakland County woman accused of defrauding $42,000 from State Farm Insurance

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Clarkston woman is facing three criminal charges after she allegedly defrauded about $42,000 from State Farm Insurance.
The Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says 32-year-old Brittany Brown failed to disclose a lien on her vehicle and falsely claimed it had costly wheelchair equipment installed when she reported it stolen.
Brown was arraigned on the following charges:
- False pretenses of $20,000 to $50,000.
- Forgery of license documents or plates.
- Insurance fraud.
She faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge. Brown was released from custody after arraignment on $5,000 bond while awaiting further court proceedings on Aug. 31.
Prosecutors say Brown submitted a stolen vehicle claim to State Farm in 2020 using a forged vehicle title that concealed the lien. The company paid out $42,000 in damages for her claim.
The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services Fraud Investigation Unit worked with the Department of Attorney General to prosecute Brown and recover the money she allegedly obtained fraudulently.
"Lying to an insurance company in order to receive more money for a claim than is warranted is a crime and can drive up insurance premiums for all Michiganders,” said Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director Anita Fox.