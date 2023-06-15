Oakland County woman found guilty of killing her father with lye

PONTIAC, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oakland County woman has been found guilty of causing her father's death in 2022.
Megan Joyce Imirowicz was found guilty of throwing chemicals on her sleeping father, Konrad Imirowicz, in 2021, which killed him five months later.
Megan was convicted of unlawful possession or use of harmful devices or irritants causing death, which is a felony punishable by up to life in prison. She was also convicted of domestic violence.
The conviction stems from an incident that occurred on Oct. 1, 2021, when then-18-year-old Megan threw lye, a chemical drain cleaner, on her sleeping father and then doused him in water inside a residence in Groveland Township.
A neighbor found Konrad lying on a couch in the residence and he was rushed to Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township.
Konrad was hospitalized with severe chemical burns across his body. He survived for five months, but later died on March 6, 2022, three days after he was removed from life support.
Megan was initially arraigned on charges of domestic violence and assault with intent to do great bodily harm. She was free on bond when her father died and prosecutors upgraded the charges to murder.
"This is a tragic case. The defendant lashed out in anger and wound up killing her father," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.
Following the guilty verdict, the prosecution moved to revoke bond, which the court granted. Megan will remain at the Oakland County Jail while she awaits sentencing on July 25.