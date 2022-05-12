October trial possible for man accused of killing Swartz Creek native

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A judge in Shiawassee County again has found Mark David Latunski mentally competent for trial in the 2019 death of Kevin Bacon.

Judge Matthew Stewart found Latunski able to understand and assist with his defense Wednesday after a new round of competency testing. The judge hopes to schedule Latunski's trial for October.

Latunski is accused of killing 25-year-old Bacon of Swartz Creek in the basement of Latunski's former home on Tyrrell Road in Shiawassee County's Bennington Township on Christmas Eve of 2019.

Bacon and Latunski met on an online dating app. Bacon was last seen on Christmas Eve that year and his family filed a missing persons report after he failed to show up for a family Christmas breakfast.

Michigan State Police found Bacon's body on Latunski's basement a few days later.

Court documents reveal that Latunski admitted to the gruesome details of the event, saying he drained Bacon’s blood, cut off a part of his body, cooked it and ate it.

Latunski was ordered to undergo a psychiatric exam in January 2020 and was ruled incompetent to stand trial weeks later. He was sent to the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry near Ypsilanti, where he stayed until he was deemed competent to stand trial in October 2020.

Latunski's defense attorney requested a new round of mental competency testing earlier this year, which again showed he is mentally fit for trial.