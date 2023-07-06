Officer-involved shooting in Roscommon County leaves man dead

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 53-year-old man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Roscommon County late Wednesday.
Michigan State Police say the Denton Township Police Department and Roscommon County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in Prudenville to check on the well-being of a man who lived there around 10:45 p.m.
Police found 53-year-old Barry Eugene Phillips outside the residence armed with a gun when they arrived. Officers tried to negotiate with him to put down the gun, but he went inside and grabbed a rifle, according to investigators.
Michigan State Police say Phillips pointed the rifle at officers and a Denton Township police officer fired an undisclosed number of shots at him.
Police immediately started life-saving measures on Phillips after the shooting. An ambulance rushed Phillips to MyMichigan Medical Center in West Branch, where he was pronounced dead.
Neither the Denton Township police officer or Roscommon County sheriff deputy reported any injuries from the incident.
The Michigan State Police Seventh District Investigative Response Team from Gaylord and Forensic Science Laboratory from Grayling responded to conduct an investigation at the request of Denton Township's police chief.
The officer who fired his weapon was placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol. Michigan State Police will forward reports on the incident to the Roscommon County Prosecutor's Office, which will decide whether any charges are filed.