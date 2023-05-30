 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Wednesday May 31st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday May 31st to be an action day for elevated levels
of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Genesee...Lapeer and Lenawee.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment
and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...
biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based
paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Ogemaw County deputy acquitted in excessive force case

  Updated
  • 0

An Ogemaw County jury found sheriff deputy Matthew Viviano not guilty of misconduct in office related to excessive force allegations.

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Ogemaw County sheriff deputy was found not guilty of two criminal charges Tuesday.

A jury acquitted Ogemaw County deputy Matthew Viviano of felony misconduct in office and misdemeanor assault and battery. The Michigan Attorney General's Office prosecuted the case.

Prosecutors claimed Viviano pushed down a 27-year-old resident with autism at an assisted living facility. Michigan State Police troopers testified at an earlier preliminary hearing that the display of force was unwarranted and unreasonable.

But following a trial that spanned three days, a jury found Viviano not guilty on both counts.

