Ogemaw County deputy acquitted in excessive force case

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Ogemaw County sheriff deputy was found not guilty of two criminal charges Tuesday.
A jury acquitted Ogemaw County deputy Matthew Viviano of felony misconduct in office and misdemeanor assault and battery. The Michigan Attorney General's Office prosecuted the case.
Prosecutors claimed Viviano pushed down a 27-year-old resident with autism at an assisted living facility. Michigan State Police troopers testified at an earlier preliminary hearing that the display of force was unwarranted and unreasonable.
But following a trial that spanned three days, a jury found Viviano not guilty on both counts.