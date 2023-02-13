Ogemaw County man convicted of threatening to blow up White House

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 49-year-old Ogemaw County man faces another prison sentence after his conviction for making threats to bomb the White House and kill President Joe Biden.
Timothy Findlay of the Prescott area was convicted of sending a letter to the White House in April 2021 from the Arenac County Jail, saying he would "bomb the White House and kill everyone with cyanide" when he left custody.
He faces up to five years in federal prison when he's sentenced.
Findlay was convicted in 2014 of threatening to kill then-President Obama in a letter he wrote while locked up in the Ogemaw County Jail. He spent a year and a half in prison in that case.
Findlay's sentence in 2014 also included a court order to complete an extensive drug treatment program.