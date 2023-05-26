Ogemaw County man sent to prison again for threatening Biden

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Ogemaw County man has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for threatening the life of the president.

A federal judge sentenced 49-year-old Timothy Findlay on Friday to spend 22 months in a federal penitentiary. Findlay pleaded guilty in February to threatening to kill President Joe Biden.

Findlay was in the Arenac County Jail in April 2022 on another charge when he wrote a threatening letter to Biden. He said he was going to bomb the White House and kill everyone with cyanide when he gets out of jail.

Once Findlay is released prison, he will be on supervised release for two more years.

This was Findlay's second offense for threatening the president's life. He spent time in federal prison years earlier for threatening to kill former President Barack Obama.