Ogemaw County sheriff deputy accused of excessive force on man with autism

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Ogemaw County sheriff deputy will face criminal charges for allegedly using excessive force against a man with autism nearly a year ago.
The Michigan Attorney General's Office filed a felony charge of misconduct in office and a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery against Deputy Matthew Viviano related to an incident on Sept. 8, 2021.
Viviano responded to the Premier Care Assisted Living Home on M-33 in Alger that day with another deputy and three Michigan State Police troopers. Workers at the home reported a 27-year-old man with autism assaulted an employee and was "out of control."
Authorities say the 27-year-old was not able to communicate effectively and showed signs of emotional distress. Police didn't believe the man's actions were threatening.
Viviano allegedly forced the 27-year-old to sit down several times, which made him more agitated, according to the attorney general's office. Viviano is accused of assaulting the man after he refused to remain seated.
A Michigan State Police trooper tried to de-escalate the situation and Viviano was taken outside away from the 27-year-old victim. Another deputy brought the victim to an area hospital for an evaluation.
The Michigan State Police troopers reported the use of force incident to their sergeant, which led to an investigation and the charges announced against Viviano on Wednesday.
“Those who violate their oath to protect and serve must be held accountable," Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "If their conduct is ignored or accepted, we risk eroding public trust in all law enforcement which in turn threatens the safety of our communities and our state.”
Viviano faces up to five years in prison if he is convicted of the felony misconduct in office charge. The misdemeanor assault charge carries a maximum penalty of 93 days in jail.