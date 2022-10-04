Ogemaw County sheriff deputy faces trial on excessive force charge

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Ogemaw County sheriff deputy will stand trial on two charges accusing him of using excessive force against a man with autism last fall.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office says 48-year-old Deputy Matthew Viviano was bound over to trial on a felony charge of misconduct in office and a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery.

Viviano responded to the Premier Care Assisted Living Home on M-33 in Alger on Sept. 8, 2021, with another deputy and three Michigan State Police troopers. Workers at the home reported a 27-year-old man with autism assaulted an employee and was "out of control."

Authorities say the 27-year-old was not able to communicate effectively and showed signs of emotional distress. Police didn't believe the man's actions were threatening.

Viviano allegedly forced the 27-year-old to sit down several times, which made him more agitated, according to the attorney general's office. Viviano is accused of forcefully pushing the man back to the couch and using defensive techniques on him.

The Michigan State Police troopers reported the use of force incident to their sergeant, which led to an investigation and the charges against Viviano.

“Officers who violate the law erode the public’s trust in law enforcement,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “I commend the Michigan State Police troopers for reporting this incident and working with my department to hold accountable an officer who violated the law.”

Michigan State Police troopers testified during a preliminary hearing that Viviano's use of force was unwarranted and unreasonable for the situation.

Viviano faces up to five years in prison if he is convicted of the felony charge. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 8.