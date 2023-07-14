 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN TUSCOLA...NORTHERN LAPEER AND NORTHEASTERN GENESEE
COUNTIES...

At 251 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Otter Lake, or
near Columbiaville, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near...
North Branch and Clifford around 320 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Goodland
Township, Burnside, Kings Mill, Silverwood and Fostoria.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Oakland
and southeastern Genesee Counties through 330 PM EDT...

At 249 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Fenton, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Holly around 300 PM EDT.
Ortonville around 320 PM EDT.
Clarkston around 325 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Holly State Recreation
Area and Davisburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

One arrested following a bank robbery in Flint Township

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

Police lights

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person has been arrested following a bank robbery in Flint Township on Thursday.

Flint Township Police responded to the Huntington Bank on South Linden Road in Flint Township Thursday around 9:30 a.m. for an armed robbery.

The suspect allegedly entered the bank with a handgun and demanded money from the bank tellers.

A 41-year-old man from Oklahoma was taken into custody approximately 13 hours later by members of the Flint Township Police Department and the Michigan State Police.

The suspect is currently being held at the Genesee County Jail.

The case will be reviewed by the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office to determine the charges.

The name of the suspect has not been released yet.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you