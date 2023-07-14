One arrested following a bank robbery in Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person has been arrested following a bank robbery in Flint Township on Thursday.
Flint Township Police responded to the Huntington Bank on South Linden Road in Flint Township Thursday around 9:30 a.m. for an armed robbery.
The suspect allegedly entered the bank with a handgun and demanded money from the bank tellers.
A 41-year-old man from Oklahoma was taken into custody approximately 13 hours later by members of the Flint Township Police Department and the Michigan State Police.
The suspect is currently being held at the Genesee County Jail.
The case will be reviewed by the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office to determine the charges.
The name of the suspect has not been released yet.