One arrested for unrelated warrant in connection with Bridgeport 7-year-old's shooting

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 7-year-old is in critical condition as police believe he shot himself in the head in a Bridgeport Township apartment.
The shooting happened just after midnight Monday at the Bavarian Village Apartments. The boy was taken to Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw before being transferred to the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.
It's not clear how the 7-year-old got his hands on the gun. One person was in custody Monday afternoon on an unrelated arrest warrant.
A family member is asking for prayers.
"That happens to be a little cousin of mine, so I just pray that he is OK and I ask that everyone that shows respect to the family right now," said Ken, who did not want to use his last name.
Ken lives across the Bavarian Village Apartment complex from where the shooting occurred early Monday morning.
Bridgeport Township Police responded after a reported shooting and found the 7-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head. Their investigation indicates that the child may have shot himself accidentally with an unsecured firearm.
The gun has been recovered and the incident remains under investigation.
Ken said the boy lived with his parents.
"He's a handsome young man, very energetic. I hope everything will be OK and he will be the same person again," says Ken.
Devondre Buford recalled a May shooting at the Bavarian Village Apartments, where 29-year-old Demetrius Wicker was shot and killed. A woman was also injured. Police are looking for suspects in that case.
"It's sad to see things like that go down again," Buford said.
Two shooting incidents in six months has Buford looking to move.
"Yeah, like my lease is up in May. When it happens, I just have to go because it's not good," Buford said.
The gun violence, either intentional or accidental, has Ken thinking about his own safety as well.
"Yeah sometimes, but I believe in God and I am protected always. Stay prayed up and just watching your surroundings and watch what you have around your young kids," he said.
Bridgeport Township police say the shooting of the little boy is a reminder to everyone to please keep firearms secured.