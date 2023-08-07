One dead and one arrested following a fatal shooting Sunday in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One person has been arrested following a fatal shooting Sunday morning in the City of Flint.
According to Flint Police, officers responded to the 2600 block of Jannean Ct. for a possible shooting around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
When police arrived, a male victim was outside the apartments with an apparent gunshot wound. He was later pronounced deceased just after 6 a.m. at the Hurley Hospital.
Police say that a suspect is in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
No names have been released.