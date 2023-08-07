 Skip to main content
One dead and one arrested following a fatal shooting Sunday in Flint

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One person has been arrested following a fatal shooting Sunday morning in the City of Flint.

According to Flint Police, officers responded to the 2600 block of Jannean Ct. for a possible shooting around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, a male victim was outside the apartments with an apparent gunshot wound. He was later pronounced deceased just after 6 a.m. at the Hurley Hospital.

Police say that a suspect is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

No names have been released.

