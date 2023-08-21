One dead and two others injured following a shooting Sunday morning in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One person died, and two others were injured following a shooting early Sunday morning.

The shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 2000 block of Mt. Elliot Avenue.

Upon arrival by police, it was determined that the shooting occurred at a different location.

According to the Michigan State Police, a preliminary investigation indicates that a 29-year-old man and two 28-year-old men were shot while riding in a vehicle near Industrial and Pasadena Avenue. The 29-year-old man sustained fatal injuries.

The other two men were transported to the hospital with critical and non-critical injuries.

No other injuries were reported. No one is in custody at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Flint Major Case Unit State Police Detective Chris Kane at (810) 240-2995.

One can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at (800) 422-JAIL.