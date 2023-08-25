One of Southwest Florida's most wanted men arrested near Oscoda

OSCODA, Mich. (WJRT) - One of southwest Florida's most wanted suspects has been arrested in Mid-Michigan.
Police say 22-year-old Jose Borrego was taken into custody Wednesday in Greenbush Township north of Oscoda. Police say he was arrested following a short foot chase off McGregor Road.
Investigators say Borrego was first approached by officers 10 days ago, but he ran and escaped.
Published reports out of Florida indicate Borrego was wanted there for a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. NBC2 in Fort Myers, Fla., reported that Borrego has a lengthy criminal record with nine arrests since age 16.
He allegedly got into an argument with a group of people, followed them to a convenience store and pulled out a loaded handgun on them. Police released him after a couple months in jail, but he failed to show up for his next court appearance.
He is facing additional charges in Iosco County for possession of a stolen vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm. It's not clear why Borrego was in the Oscoda area.