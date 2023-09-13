One person arrested following a bank robbery in Saginaw Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police announced the arrest of a man accused of robbing a bank in Saginaw on Monday morning.

Saginaw responded to the Family First Credit Union on North Michigan Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. for a bank robbery. Investigators did not say whether the suspect was armed.

Police say the suspect fled on foot after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash. A description of the suspect was given and officers reviewed footage from the bank and other nearby businesses.

A 22-year-old man with Saginaw ties was arrested later Monday. He remained in custody Wednesday at the Saginaw County Jail, where he is awaiting arraignment in court.

The suspect's name was not released Wednesday because he hadn't been arraigned. Anyone with information should call police at 989-759-1251 or 989-759-1762.