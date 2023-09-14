One person dead following a shooting in Saginaw Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday afternoon.
Just after 4p.m., Saginaw Police were dispatched to a local hospital for a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. Medical staff provided life-saving measures, but the man succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators have released the man's identity as Jonathan Lamar Vann of Saginaw.
Police determined the shooting occurred in the 600 block of South 13 Street near Perkins on the city's east side. Several witnesses were interviewed, and detectives are still investigating.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
No other details have been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact D/Sgt. Matthew Gerow at 989-759-1251 or Detective David Wheaton at 989-759-1465.