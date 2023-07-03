One person dead, two others hurt in separate shootings in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One person died, and two others were injured in separate shootings over the weekend in Flint.
Just after midnight Saturday morning, the Flint Police Department responded to the 800 block of Chatham Drive with reports of a shooting. Officers found an adult female dead with a gunshot wound.
There are no suspects in this case.
Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, Flint police responded to the 2200 block of Fox Lane in the Midway Square Townhomes complex for reports of a shooting.
One of the victims was a female juvenile, and the other was an adult male. Both victims sustained grazing wounds to the left side of their abdomens.
They were transported to the Hurley Medical Center, where they were treated and released in good condition. There are no suspects in this case.
Anyone with information on either of the shootings should call Flint police at 810-237-6917 for Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.