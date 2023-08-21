Opening arguments for the last trial in Whitmer kidnapping plot to begin Wednesday

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly three years after the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer was thwarted, the last three men accused of participating are set to stand trial on Wednesday.
Eric Molitor of Cadillac, and brothers William and Michael Null of Allegan County are the last of fourteen people to be charged in the conspiracy.
The trio is charged with providing material support for terrorist acts, which carries a 20-year sentence if convicted. They have plead not guilty and their lawyers say that undercover FBI agents and informants entrapped them.
The plot started back in June 2020, just months before the presidential election. Investigators say members of the paramilitary group, the Wolverine Watchmen, were acting out of frustration over the Governor's COVID-19 policies.
Prosecutors say the 14 men held a training session in Lake County in late June 2020. There they constructed a "shoot house" designed to look like the Governor's vacation home in Elk Rapids.
The men ran shooting drills and practiced executing their plan to kidnap the governor, according to witness testimony. Prosecutors also say that the conspirators planned to blow up a bridge to slow emergency response times.
Before they could carry out the plan, the group was taken down by informants and undercover FBI agents in November 2020.
Since then, nine men have been convicted for their involvement in the plot -- four of which plead guilty.
That includes leaders Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. who were convicted on federal charges. They are serving more than sixteen and nineteen years in prison respectively.
Two others were acquitted of all charges.
Back in October 2022 when the first conspirators were convicted, Attorney General Dana Nessel said the crimes go beyond party affiliation.
"These are individuals that did not align themselves with any party at all. They are anti-government altogether and that's why they wanted to murder people who were in government," said Nessel.
Jury selection in the case against Molitor and the Null brothers is on Monday. Opening arguments are set to begin on Wednesday.