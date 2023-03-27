 Skip to main content
Oscoda woman sentenced to life in prison for murder of 3-year-old daughter

  • Updated
  • 0

Justine Johnson of Oscoda was sentenced to life in prison for the September 2021 murder of her three-year-old daughter, Sutton Mosser.

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – An Iosco County woman who admitted to stabbing her daughter to death will spend the rest of her life in prison.

Justine Marie Johnson

Johnson's brother reported the crime after noticing Sutton's foot sticking out of a garbage bag. Police arrested Johnson about four and a half hours later while walking along railroad tracks in Oscoda Township.

Johnson told investigators in an earlier hearing that she had hallucinated SpongeBob on her TV commanding her to kill her daughter, or she would be killed.

Oscoda woman with SpongeBob hallucination pleads guilty to killing child

Johnson went through two competency exams before pleading guilty.

