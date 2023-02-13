Oscoda woman with SpongeBob hallucination pleads guilty to killing child

OSCODA, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman accused of killing her 3-year-old daughter and putting her remains in the garbage after hallucinating about SpongeBob Squarepants has pleaded guilty.

Justine Johnson of Oscoda pleaded guilty to felony murder and first-degree child abuse related to the September 2021 stabbing death of her daughter, Sutton Mosser.

Johnson's brother reported the crime after noticing Sutton's foot sticking out of a garbage bag. Police arrested Johnson about four and a half hours later walking along railroad tracks is Oscoda Township.

Johnson told investigators she had hallucinated while watching SpongeBob on her TV and the animated character commanded her to kill her daughter or face death herself.

Johnson underwent mental competency testing and the court ruled she was fit to stand trial on the murder and child abuse charges. She then went through a second round of competency testing, but the result hasn't been announced.

Johnson faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole when she appears in court for sentencing at a later date.