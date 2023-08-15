Ossineke man charged for the drug overdose deaths of two Alpena men

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Ossineke man has been charged in connection to the deaths of two Alpena men from March.
Gavin Daniel Krueger, 27, of Ossineke, was arraigned in the 88th District Court in Alpena County on two counts of delivery of a Controlled Substance Causing Death. Krueger was issued a $100,000 cash surety bond.
Alpena County: Ossineke man arrested in Florida for the overdose deaths of two Alpena man in March 2023.https://t.co/2OxzaYRlzI pic.twitter.com/OX8szy1kUm— MSP Seventh District (@mspnorthernmi) August 15, 2023
On Mar. 18, around 7:30 a.m., troopers from the MSP Alpena Post were dispatched to a residence on US-23 in Alpena Township to a report of two unresponsive males. Emergency Medical Services were already on the scene and believed the men died from an apparent drug overdose. An autopsy determined the cause of death for both men was multiple drug (fentanyl, mitragynine) intoxication.
According to MSP, troopers noticed a razor blade and a rolled-up $5 bill with a white powdery substance on it. They also saw several cell phone wrappers, small black packaging and a silver metallic container with a white powdery substance inside. Police also obtained drug paraphernalia at the residence.
The investigation led police to Krueger. According to MSP, the Huron Undercover Narcotics Team (HUNT) assisted in a search warrant of Krueger's place and seized more evidence. In early July, an arrest warrant was issued for Krueger. He was later arrested nearly three weeks later by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office in Vero Beach, Florida.
Krueger is scheduled to be in court again on Aug. 28 at 2:45 p.m.