Owner of home where Bay City standoff occurred explains how event unfolded

BAY CITY (WJRT) - Tony Banaszak said he's been through a difficult two months with a tenant of his house converted into apartments in Bay City.
Police who were trying to evict the tenant and serve an arrest warrant got into an hours-long standoff on Thursday. Authorities arrested the 77-year-old around 5 p.m.
Banazak owns the building in the 200 block of Garfield Street in Bay City and was at the house when law enforcement came here to arrest the 77-year-old man for assault with a dangerous weapon.
Banazak said his tenant was supposed to be evicted days ago for lack of payment and becoming aggressive with other tenants in the house, which has six units.
"He became very disgruntled with us, pulled a knife, pulled a screwdriver, lead pipe, threatened us, so we let the cops take it over," Banaszak said.
Video shows police attempting to arrest the man.
"We are the police, you are under arrest, you are under arrest. He's got a gun, get back, get back," officers can be heard saying on the video.
More police arrived, a perimeter was set up and the Michigan State Police Emergency Services Team took their positions. While residents were urged to stay away, many came out to witness the police activity.
Banazak said the suspect has lived in the building for 13 years.
"He has become aggressive toward the other tenants and we had to take action through the legal process," he said.
Banaszak has taken holiday meals to the tenant over the years, even checking up on him during hospital visits and brings him back home to the house on Garfield Street.
"He has always been a little disgruntled, but I would never think this at all," he said.