Owner of Thomas Appliance in court to face 17 larceny charges

Ken Thomas, who owns the now-closed Thomas Appliance in Grand Blanc Township, is accused of taking customers' money for orders he never delivered.

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Ken Thomas, a former Grand Blanc trustee and business owner, made his first appearance in court Wednesday for money he allegedly took from customers.

Thomas Appliance abruptly closed in May without fulfilling customer orders.

The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office charged Thomas with 17 counts of larceny by conversion -- 15 of those charges for amounts between $1,000 to $20,000 and two charges for amounts between $200 to $1,000.

Prosecutor David Leyton said Thomas was paid for appliances, but customers never saw their deliveries or refunds.

"Each count represents someone who gave money to the defendant, allegedly, and did not get what they paid for in return," Leyton said.

Derek Dohrman is one of those customers. He claims that he received "broken" goods after he paid $6,400 in cash last December and never received a refund.

"That's money that I use to pay my bills, my mortgage, gas," Dohrman said.

But he added that this case is about more than money for him. It's about the principle.

"I think it sends a strong message that, however long it takes, you will be brought to justice if you steal money from people," Dohrman said.

Thomas appeared in Genesee County District Court for arraignment on all 17 charges Wednesday morning. He did not comment as he left the courtroom.

Thomas's attorney, Fred Meier, said he's waiting on the police report and hopes to resolve the case in a "positive direction for everyone involved."

Leyton said victims of Thomas Appliance may be able to seek compensation through his office's Victim Navigator service by calling 810-237-6136.

Thomas is scheduled for another court hearing on Oct. 20.

